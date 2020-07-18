The real self! Vaani Kapoor goes sans makeup for Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom

Throughout the lockdown, Vaani Kapoor refrained from using any makeup. It seems to have done wonders for her skin. It was a refreshing change for her "as it is good to be happy in your own skin," she points out. The actor is now gearing up for the shoot of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, which rolls in London next month. Time to don the greasepaint again after a long break.

"We are evolved enough to embrace ourselves in the most natural way possible and it is actually quite refreshing to be happy in your own skin," Vaani told IANS.

So, although getting dolled up is fun, and "as fun as dressing up can be, it's also a refreshing change to go sans make-up", she added.

Vaani is back at worked, has commenced shooting for her upcoming film "Bell Bottom", and she couldn't be happier.

She recently said: "I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will, of course, have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!"

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the eighties and narrates the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "Bell Bottom" is scheduled to go on floors later this year. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

With inputs from IANS

