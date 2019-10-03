The Resort- Luxurious living

Imagine a beach-facing resort with all modern amenities in the city confines. Welcome to The Resort, located just 1 km from INS Hamla Naval Base at Madh Island. The air-conditioned rooms feature garden, pool or sea views. Each is equipped with a cable TV, wardrobe and desk. The private bathroom includes free toiletries and a shower. Some of the facilities and services you can avail include room service, baby-sitting, spa, restaurant, bar, health club, business centre, conference halls, internet connectivity, airport transfers, swimming pool, gymnasium, parking and many more.



FINE DINING

There are good fine dining restaurants at The Resort offering a fresh and contemporary ambience.

HIGH TIDE - POOL & SEA VIEW RESTAURANT specializes in Gujarati food prepared by a speciality chef. Lobby Lounge is located at the Upper Lobby Level and serves casual dining like finger bite food, freshly squeezed juices, traditional teas & coffees and sandwiches which you can relish at any time of the day. Open 24 hours. UPPER DECK, the bar at The Resort is located at the main lobby level. Enjoy dipping into the beautiful swimming pool overlooking the beach while savouring sumptuous snacks by the poolside.



BANQUETS & CONFERENCE HALLS

Conferences, seminars, business meetings, exhibitions, family occasions and other major events now have a lavish new setting. The Resort has nine spacious Banquets & Conference halls with multiple banquet halls. It is the perfect venue for banqueting and conferences of all descriptions with huge halls, customized seating options, state-of-the-art audiovisual and conferencing facilities. The high-speed Wi-Fi Internet connectivity allows your business managers to surf the internet and send email from designated parts of the hotel.

Feast on a variety of international flavours as well as local cuisines and a vast array of mouth-watering exotic dishes, desserts, exotic mocktails and cocktails prepared by professional bartenders and renowned chefs. They turn each delicacy into a culinary delight.

Be it a Mehendi, sangeet, anniversary, wedding reception for a family occasion, you could have the events till late and have your friends and the entire family stay overnight making The Resort your home. At The Resort, enjoy a complete wedding experience with the convenience of hosting all your wedding functions at one location. It has spacious indoor and outdoor facilities that can accommodate up to 1200 guests.

For every occasion, there are professional events team at hand to create that occasion you will always remember.

ADVENTURE SPORTS

The Resort’s newly launched adventure zone “GRAVITY” lets you enjoy an absolutely thrilling time with your friends or family with activities including Rock Climbing, Rappelling, Air Rifle Shooting, Archery, String Balance, Commando Bridge, Air Obstacle, Swing Crossing, Burma Bridge, Horizontal Ladder etc.



SPA

Aristo is the luxury spa at The Resort’s which offers revitalizing therapies from around the world for adults. Aristo offers a plethora of treatments conducted by trained therapists and masseurs who use products from renowned brands that provide complete rejuvenation. Its holistic treatments like Charcoal Therapy, Aromatic Back Massage, Detox Body Massage, Deep Tissue Massage and other facial massages are aimed at helping patrons unwind and alleviate stress.

https://www.theresortmumbai.com/gallery.htm

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.