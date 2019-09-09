The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series. 'Spider-Man's' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise stands uncertain, reported Variety. Disney is Marvel's parent company.

Marvel produced the last two 'Spider-Man' movies, but won't be involved in the future installments of the superhero franchise because the two companies couldn't agree to profit-sharing terms. The original deal was struck so that Spider-Man could appear in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', all of which were directed by the Russo Brothers.

"We don't know how things are playing out on an inside level," said Anthony. "We fought hard to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, but it was always a complicated marriage," he added. Anthony also noted that they are "grateful" for the time that they had with the character. On being asked about the superhero franchise's future, he said that they can't comment beyond saying "it's complicated."

"We're thrilled that we got to introduce a new version of Spider-Man to the world and we're grateful for the time we had with the character. In terms of how it moves forward, we can't comment beyond saying it's complicated," Anthony said.

Last month, news broke that Disney would be ending its partnership with Sony Pictures on the 'Spider-Man' film series due to a disagreement over co-financing.

Sony owns the film rights to the flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal --Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Tom Holland's character Spider-Man to appear in the MCU, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.

After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney reportedly asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier.

As part of the previous agreement, Marvel also served as a producer on the 2017 and 2019 standalone Sony 'Spider-Man' movies.

Now with fans in an uproar, Sony has stated it was Disney's decision to pull Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's involvement in future films, but added that they "hope this might change in the future." Unless a deal is reached, Holland will not appear in any future MCU movies and no Marvel characters will appear in Holland's solo films.

