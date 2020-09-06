The Scottish 'heera' you can't afford

The world has truly changed. Can you ever imagine a sheep being worth half a million dollars? Well, it's true. A Texel lamb named Double Diamond, described by many of its admirers as genetically perfect, commanded a price of $490,000 (R3.6 crore approximately) at a Scottish auction.



Texel sheep originate from the tiny island of Texel, just off the coast of the Netherlands. Pics/@britishtexel, Facebook

Texel sheep originate from the tiny island of Texel, just off the coast of the Netherlands, and routinely command five-figure prices at auctions. This is thanks to their lean meat and wool used for hosiery yarns, but none of them can hold a candle to Double Diamond. The lamb had sheep breeders in the whole of the UK vying for him and trying to get their hands on him. Breeders had partnered up to be able to bid for a higher price and increased their odds of buying Double Diamond even before the Scottish National Texel sale had begun.



Texel sheep usually command high prices at auctions, owing to their lean meat and wool

"It was more nerve-racking than excitement," said Jeff Aiken, one of three breeders who partnered up together. "We knew it was going to be something really special. He was just an outstanding animal, backed up by all the best genetics. There was about seven or eight people who really, really wanted him and that's what led to the price," Aiken explained. The trio managed to outbid everyone else. "Don't get me wrong, it is an obscene amount of money to pay for a sheep, and it definitely should not be a reflection on the farming community," he added.

Rs 3.6CR

Price of Double Diamond

Jet set, go!

American airline pilots report seeing a mysterious man flying at 3,000 feet



Representation pic

Airline pilots have reported UFOs in the past, but the cockpit crews landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) caught sight of something different this time—"a guy in a jet pack".

Fox 11 reported that a pilot approaching LAX at around 3,000 feet told an air traffic controller that he saw a man whizzing along off their wing. The Flight 1997 pilot said, "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jet pack," according to ATC audio posted by the news outlet. A Skywest pilot also saw the mysterious flier, who said, "We just saw the guy passing by us in the jet pack."

The identity of the aviator continues to remain a mystery. Some have suggested that he may have been performing a dangerous stunt for social media.

Mealworms live up to their name



Representation pic

As the human population continues to grow, one might be worried about the world's food supplies running out eventually. But don't worry, according to an article in the Journal of Insects as Food and Feed, yellow mealworms "show great promise as an alternative source of animal protein".

Hope you're hell



Pic/@phil_lol_ogist, Twitter

Working in the middle of a pandemic can be tough. Dealing with all the anxiety that comes with it can be even tougher. No wonder then that Twitter is abuzz with people who are satirising a classic opening line generally seen in professional emails: Hope this email finds you well. Twitterati are using pictures to explain how the email found them. These pictures convey anger, exhaustion and everything in between.

Man robs pizzeria after job application there

American Nicholas Mark made the bizarre decision to rob a Pennsylvanian restaurant, Pizza D'Oro, immediately after applying for a job there. It seemed like Mark spontaneously decided to steal a tip jar containing R16,000 and make a run for it, as it happened right after the 22-year-old had filled out a job application with all his personal information on it.

A tunnel to nowhere found in Siberia



Pic/Vesti Yamal, YouTube

A gaping hole, shaped like a funnel and at least 50 metres deep, has been discovered in a remote area of the arctic in Siberia. It was accidentally discovered by the Vesti Yamal television crew, who were flying to an unrelated assignment. Scientists think it was caused by methane gas buildups.

Khatron ka khiladi gets a balloon lift

American daredevil David Blaine ascended 25,000 feet into the sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons. "It's like magic, it feels like I'm floating in the air," Blaine said, before safely parachuting back to the ground. He called the event Ascension. Around eight lakh viewers livestreamed his death-defying stunt on YouTube. Pic/David Blaine, Facebook

Cats who cosplay

Pics/@Yagyouneko, Twitter

A cosplay enthusiast's adorable collection of cat costumes, inspired by characters from popular anime content, has been all the rage on the Internet. The Japanese man, who goes by the name Yagyou, chooses characters from Studio Ghibli films predominantly, for his feline cosplay project.

