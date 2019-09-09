MENU

The Sky Is Pink Poster: A fun-filled, refreshing look at life

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 12:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The makers of the upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, just dropped the first poster of the film, and we must say, the Priyanka Chopra-starrer looks absolutely refreshing.

The Sky Is Pink Poster: A fun-filled, refreshing look at life
The Sky Is Pink poster shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

The poster of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink is finally here and we're super excited! The poster features Farhan Akhtar giving a piggyback ride to PeeCee, while Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf run alongside. 

Priyanka Chopra shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "In this family, crazy doesn't skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer Tomorrow at 10 AM!"

Doesn't the poster look super fun? It also informs the audience that the trailer for the much-awaited film will be out tomorrow, September 10, at 10 am.

Speaking about the film, director Shonali Bose had told mid-day, "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

The film is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

