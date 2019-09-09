The Sky Is Pink Poster: A fun-filled, refreshing look at life

The poster of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink is finally here and we're super excited! The poster features Farhan Akhtar giving a piggyback ride to PeeCee, while Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf run alongside.

Priyanka Chopra shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "In this family, crazy doesn't skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer Tomorrow at 10 AM!"

Doesn't the poster look super fun? It also informs the audience that the trailer for the much-awaited film will be out tomorrow, September 10, at 10 am.

Speaking about the film, director Shonali Bose had told mid-day, "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

The film is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

