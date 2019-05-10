Priyanka Chopra may return to Mumbai to shoot for a song for The Sky Is Pink

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink, also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress might be making a trip to Mumbai to shoot for a song for the movie

Priyanka Chopra, who recently made heads turn with her quirky look at the 2019 Met Gala, is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hindi film The Sky Is Pink. The Sky Is Pink also features Farhan Akhtar and Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents.

Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the Quantico actress might be making a trip to Mumbai to shoot for a song for the movie. Priyanka Chopra will be flying back home next month for a song with her onscreen husband Farhan and their daughter, Zaira.

A source close to the development further added that it will be a fun, peppy song that will feature in the middle of the film and is important to the storyline. The source said, "Composed by Pritam and written by Gulzar, it will be shot in a five-day schedule beginning June 6. Shonali, who is in the middle of post-production, has been working on the song for a few weeks now."

After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March. A source had revealed then that the team called it a day after shooting one of the climax sequences at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. "A special song is yet to be shot. It will feature the entire cast and is likely to be shot a few weeks later," the source added.

Director Shonali Bose told mid-day that the film's completion has left her with mixed feelings - while she is glad that her passion project has come alive with Chopra, Akhtar and Zaira Wasim's performances, she is emotional about parting with the love story. "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

Aisha Chaudhary, whose life the film is based upon, became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films, and will hit theatres in October 2019.

