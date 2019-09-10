The Sky Is Pink trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's journey is heart-wrenching

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a still from the film The Sky Is Pink

The trailer of the much-awaited film of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf - The Sky Is Pink is finally out. The trailer highlights the life of Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira), who becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

The Sky Is Pink narrates the love story of PC and Farhan spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter. The Shonali Bose-directorial marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years.

Check out The Sky Is Pink's trailer right here:

Speaking about the film, director Shonali Bose had told mid-day, "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

PC, who is essaying the role of Aisha's mother, explained her character's connection with her daughter and told ANI, "I think it's that relationship of what happens when you first fall in love, to when you get married, and then when you have children, and then if you have a child who's sick, you become caretakers, and what happens to a relationship, and how you have to nourish a relationship, take care of it when it's broken, because it will be, what loss and grief does to you."

The idea of the movie struck director Shonali Bose when she first met the parents of late child activist Aisha Chaudhary, who is the main character in the story. But more than that, Sonali shares a more personal connect to the film.

"Death is something universal. I lost my son, and was able to embrace that pain of that and accept it, and come to peace with it, and actually find almost a beauty and joy in it," said the filmmaker.

"I celebrate his death days as much as I celebrate his birthdays, or anybody's birthdays," Shonali added.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.

