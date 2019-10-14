The Sky Is Pink weekend box office: The Priyanka Chopra-starrer takes a nosedive

Priyanka Chopra made her comeback to Hindi cinema after a hiatus of three years with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film, which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and newcomer Rohit Saraf, has taken quite a nosedive at the box office. The Sky Is Pink hit theatres on October 11 and, so far, has only minted Rs 10.70 crore at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the box office number on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - the multiplex crowd - didn't embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: Rs 10.70 cr. #India biz."

#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: â¹ 10.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

The Sky Is Pink earned Rs 2.50 crore on its first day and Rs 4 crore on Saturday. The movie is facing stiff competition from hits like Joker and War. Shonali Bose's film is the true story of a couple, which is narrated by their teenage daughter - Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

While the film garnered a lot of praise and a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019, it hasn't been doing well in India. It is co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates