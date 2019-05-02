The song that put Tiger Shroff to sleep

television

Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) was a lullaby for Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff and son Tiger

While on The Kapil Sharma Show, Jackie Shroff revealed that son Tiger loved to listen to Chura Ke Dil Mera from the Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) during his childhood. It was his lullaby as he would immediately go to sleep.

Host Kapil Sharma found it amusing and wondered what Tiger does now to induce sleep. He quipped that, of late, his dad makes him listen to yesteryear classics of Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and other legendary singers to calm and soothe him mentally. He added that after hitting the gym with a vengeance, he is so tired that he hits the bed without listening to any Bollywood chartbuster.

Tiger Shroff recently revealed his image as an action hero and the fact that he is not versatile has given him an identity in the film industry. Tiger said, "I am not at all versatile and I look at it as a positive thing. I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition. When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently on a promotional spree for his next film Student Of The Year 2 which stars debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen in a YRF actioner alongside Hrithik Roshan. While father Jackie Shroff will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

