Tiger Shroff: I'm not versatile at all

Starting his career with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has featured in films like Baaghi and Baaghi 2. He will soon feature in Student Of The Year 2, produced by Dharma Productions

Tiger Shroff/picture courtesy: Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

Tiger Shroff says his image as an action hero and the fact that he is not versatile has given him an identity in the film industry.

Tiger told the media here: "I am not at all versatile and I look at it as a positive thing. I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition.

"When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."

In the West, there are actors who are always a part of action films and they are respected as action heroes without getting questioned on their versatility. However, in Bollywood, there is a constant pressure on action heroes to prove their skills as an actor who is comfortable with other genres of films like romance and drama.

Asked to comment on it, Tiger said: "Firstly, action heroes are aspirational. Youngsters want to be like them. They put their poster on the wall and admire them. As an action hero, I want to have some meaning in my life, and I want to touch many hearts. I want to inspire, through my work."

"My heroes are Michael Jackson, Bruce Lee and they are the people who proved their worth. They inspired many lives through their work. If anything in life, I want to do the same and I am craving for such an opportunity so that I can serve the world rather than just one film industry."

Is he interested to work in the West?

"Though I have got some offers, I haven't signed anything yet. I am very lucky that people have noticed my work and have understood that I have the ability to perform an action. Maybe there is a void of young action heroes in the West, which is opening a possibility," he said.

"Student Of The Year 2", directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger, will release on May 10.

