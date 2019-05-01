Tiger Shroff took special Kabaddi training for Student of The Year 2

bollywood

Despite several injuries, Tiger Shroff continued to train in kabaddi and master the sport for Student of The Year 2

Tiger Shroff

Student of the Year 2 has created quite a buzz among the audiences. The film, which is a sequel to Student of The Year (2012) features Tiger Shroff, debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the lead.

Punit Malhotra, who took over the baton from Karan Johar reveals that the USP of the film is its action and the sport. Explaining about it, he says, "While in the original film, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had been champion swimmers and sprinters, this time one of the students, Tiger Shroff, is a serious kabaddi player. Kabaddi is a sport that belongs to our heartland and it's very rooted to our culture. No one has really seen it too much on screen and it's a very macho sport."

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is known for his hard work and dedication. The actor took special kabaddi training to play the part.

Punit further adds, "Tiger and the team worked really hard on learning kabaddi. We trained for two months and there were lots of injuries in the process. We also got guys from the Pro Kabaddi league. There's someone who's the biggest name in the world for kabaddi. He's the coach who actually trains everyone and orchestrates Pro-Kabaddi. He was there with us through the shoot and choreographed everything. We shot the whole kabaddi sequence even before we reached the sets, so once we were there, we knew exactly what we need to shoot. It is so tedious that each and every person, including Tiger, landed up with injuries every day. But they worked really really hard for it and I'm really happy with the results."

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Student of The Year is set to release on May 10, 2019.

Also Read: Student of The Year 2: Tara Sutaria caught praying amidst mid-air turbulence

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates