The 'tadka' of big screen, at the comfort of your home screen! ShemarooMe launches 'Box Office'

While the lockdown ushers in a new normal, ShemarooMe plans to turn this season of staying at home into a filmy "stay-cation" with ShemarooMe Box Office. Indians must be missing the "good old" days of rushing to ticket counters whenever a masala entertainer hit the town or catching the lesser known masterpiece with rave reviews. In these times, visiting the multiplex may be a distant dream, but the multiplex is all set to visit you with ShemarooMe's latest offering.

With Box Office, ShemarooMe brings the globally successful "TVoD" model to Indian consumers. The idea of TVoD (Transactional Video on Demand) is to let viewers select movies they would like to stream from the available list and pay only for the films they watch. TVoD gives users the freedom to purchase specific titles instead of buying the whole bouquet, thereby giving them an option of pay per view.

It also proves to be an exciting opportunity for producers, who can now release their films on one of India's fastest growing video streaming platforms. As more and more of India goes digital, movies, whether massy or classy, conventional or off beat, find an audience in the online world. With a wide range of films from all over the country, ShemarooMe Box Office has something in store for everyone in the family.

The platform's very first release is "My Client's Wife", the critically acclaimed crime thriller featuring esteemed talents such as Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The film goes live on 31st of July 2020. The lineup include multiple films such as award winning drama "Scotland", Sharman Joshi starrer "Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachhai: The Least of These" based on startling true events. "The Hidden Strike", an edge of the seat action packed entertainer.

To make the occasion extra special, ShemarooMe has joined hands with BookMyShow. This adds a dash of nostalgia, as consumers can purchase movie tickets online through the ticketing platform. Audiences can book tickets on ShemarooMe app and website too. Lockdown or no, the "standard tradition" of logging on to BookMyShow and grabbing a ticket is still alive!

On winding back the clocks and transforming living rooms into cinema halls, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited says, "We are extremely delighted to bring some really vibrant and distinctive films for audiences through ShemarooMe Box Office, a platform that showcases unreleased movies. Amid the nationwide lockdown, the simple joy of going to the theatre with friends and family has been put on hold. As a company that has revolutionized the experience of entertainment in India, it was hence our onus to provide a platform to movie enthusiasts by premiering unreleased movies and re-creating the theatre viewing experience for our audiences. With a handpicked and exciting mix of Bollywood and Regional movies, ShemarooMe Box Office brings the magic of cinema to millions of viewers across the country."

While there are no free lunches (but this one looks completely free), the tickets, priced at just 100 INR, make this a truly "Paisa Vasool" meal! The cherry on top is that ShemarooMe Box Office will be open to subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the platform. The days of "Housefull" and "Sold Out" are long gone, there is always a seat reserved for you at ShemarooMe Box Office!

