The teaser of Malang's Humraah song is out now; take a look!

Mohit Suri's Malang has got some groovy songs in its soundtrack and now the makers of the movie are all set to take the world by storm with the teaser of the to-be-released song Humraah.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and written by Kunaal Vermaa, Humraah is all set to be released tomorrow, January 23, and will have a dynamic and colourful theme to it. Humraah will also give more insight into the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Watch the teaser of Humraah below:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be seen performing a lot of adventure sports in the video of the song like sky diving, water kitesurfing, riding quad bikes and more. The last song from Malang was the title track, and the first song from the movie titled Chal Ghar Chalen is a soulful song that strikes the right chords.

Malang is all set to hit theatres on February 7, 2020. The film was shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

