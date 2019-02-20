The Trailer launch of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies was a desi romantic event

bollywood

Milan Talkies directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Produced by Mr PS Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles

Still from the trailer

The trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s much-awaited film Milan Talkies is out now. The trailer launch event happened at Gaiety Galaxy theatre. It was attended by the star cast including Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, and Sikander Kher along with the director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The launch had a Desi Romantic set up with Cycle Rickshaw, Dhol and typical desi style props. Ali entered the venue on a bike whereas Shraddha arrived in a decorated cycle rickshaw.

Milan Talkies directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Produced by Mr PS Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Milan Talkies is a Love Story set in Uttar Pradesh around 2010-2013 when single screen theatres were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film print was still in circulation.

Actor Ali Fazal says, "Milan Talkies is a very special film for me. It was a great experience working on this film with Tigmanshu Sir and the entire team. The reaction for the trailer is overwhelming and I can’t wait to show the film to the audience. I strongly believe that there is something very earnest and honest about the film. Eventually, it's the audiences who decide good and bad. Milan Talkies is a story about stories and told from the grassroots of a common projectionist in a single screen theatre."

Check out the trailer here:

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shares, "The trailer reaction is overwhelming and I am glad that the audiences liked it. The entire journey of Milan Talkies has been a rollercoaster ride and it is a very emotional moment for the entire cast and crew of the film. I am sure that the audiences will like the film."

Producer P S Chhatwal shares, "Tigmanshu Dhulia and the entire team of Milan Talkies have done a brilliant job. I am happy with the response the trailer is getting. I am really looking forward to the release."

The romantic love saga - Milan Talkies’ story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha, and Sikander Kher. Produced by Filmy Keeda Productions in association with Om Prakash Bhatt (Purple Bull Entertainment), the film is set to release on 15th March 2019.

