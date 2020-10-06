The trailer of Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's Bitter Sweet out now

While the corporate world has been debating on the serious issue of granting period leave to women who experience severe pain as part of it's HR policies, the women in the sugar fields of Beed district In rural Maharashtra face a traumatising future thanks to the harsh rules of the sugar industry.

Anant Mahadevan's Bitter Sweet is about the lives of poor women who seem to have no way out but to remove their womb to avoid the pain and penalties when they are forced to take 3 to 4 days off from the sugar fields.

Trailer of Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's "Bitter Sweet", starring Akshayaa Gurav is out now. Have a look at the trailer right here:

Produced by Suchhanda and Shubha Shetty under Quest Films Pvt Ltd, is officially selected at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. Going by the trailer, the film promises to be hard-hitting and a reflection of an India people seldom talk about.

