The trailer of Karenjit Kaur's second season looks captivating

The show that shook the country, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is back! The makers have released the trailer of the second season, and it looks intriguing.

Sunny Leone/Picture Courtesy: @SunnyLeone

ZEE5 released the trailer of the second season of Sunny Leone's biopic - Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone on Monday.

The official trailer captures the next phase of Sunny's life and takes off exactly where the previous one ended; the scene where Sunny meets her future husband, Daniel Weber. This season will take us through her whirlwind professional and personal journey. Sunny shared the trailer on Twitter stating, "The Journey that you all waited for!! Presenting the trailer of #KarenjitKaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone - Season 2. Premieres on September 18."

Sunny Leone said, "Shooting the second season of Karenjit Kaur on ZEE5 has been very cathartic for me. It has been an emotional and difficult journey shooting for the same. This series allowed me the opportunity to relive moments, thus giving me the chance to look at incidents with a new perspective. The support I have received from the audience and my fans is heart-warming. And, of course, ZEE5 has been a champion through all this for believing in and giving me a free hand to tell my story, my way."

