The trailer of Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase is to unveil tomorrow, watch out for it!

The upcoming comedy-drama film Lootcase is all set to have an OTT release on 31st of July, 2020. The story is a laughter riot about a middle-aged family man who comes across a red suitcase full of money which is the Lootcase in question and what follows are events that will leave the audience with a bunch of giggles.

Recently, Fox Star India took to their social media and unveiled a poster that disclosed that the trailer for the film will release tomorrow! They posted the image with the caption: "Yeh #Lootcase ke peeche puri duniya bhaag rahi hai. Akhir hai kya yeh suitcase mein? Watch #Lootcase trailer tomorrow to know what's going on! @kunalkemmu @raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz @rajoosworld @DisneyplusHSVIP #SodaFilmsIndia @saregamaglobal"

The film will be ensuring fits of giggles from the audience for its quirky and hilarious storyline. The movie will see a direct OTT release on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and has a stellar star cast which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. So mark your calendars, everyone!

