The trailer of Neha Sharma's Illegal is intriguing and looks interesting

A majority of the courtroom dramas that have been made in Hindi Cinema always tend to adopt the David vs Goliath approach, a battle between the right and the remorseless, the hero and the villain. But in the upcoming series, Illegal, which stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Akshay Oberoi, seems to be a little different, it digs deeper.

The trailer suggests that this time, the tension shall be outside the courtroom too, and inside the mind and heart of a lawyer. Illegal seems to be an attempt to gaze at a lawyer's personal life and how he/she battles injustice and the lacunae of the judicial system. It will surely leave you intrigued and interested and also invested.

Have a look right here:

A first of its kind intense, a racy legal drama that questions whether all lawyers are mercenaries or can some resist the lure of greed, ambition and power; and fight to win defining judgments that hold the bar of justice high and restore faith in humanity

Now let's see whether it delivers the thrills or not when it's out on May 12.

