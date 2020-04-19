The Trip, Big Little Lies: Web shows to watch if you loved Four More Shots Please!

Ever wondered what life without your truest girlfriends would be like? The thought in itself is too cruel, isn't it? Your squad, gang, BFFs, sisterhood - call them what you will - will always be by your side, even when you try to push them away. Web shows like Four More Shots Please! glorify exactly these kinds of female friendships, and we can't help but imagine ourselves and our squad roaming the streets of Istanbul just like Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J) in season 2!

So if you're fangirling after Four More Shots Please and have started or have finished watching season 2 already, here are a few other web shows to binge on during the extended lockdown so you don't miss your girls too much!

The Trip

We all know there can be nothing better than a holiday with your lovelies! The web show is about a bachelorette trip that takes four friends from Delhi to Thailand. Starring Shweta Tripathi, Lisa Haydon, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi, The Trip is everything you need to satiate your vacay cravings! After a couple of exciting seasons, The Trip will reportedly make a season three comeback soon.

Pretty Little Liars

This teen drama mystery thriller is diabolical, to say the least. At the same time, however, it's also all about the tight friendships between the lead girls. Originally starring Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars has had seven amazing seasons, and it still is one of the most-watched series online.

Girls Hostel

Girliyapa's Girls Hostel went viral and for all the right reasons. Starring Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa and Simran Natekar in the lead, Girls Hostel will make you take a walk down memory lane and reminisce about your own college/hostel days. The show has a certain youth connect and will surely make you hit up your besties for a much-needed chat.

Sex And The City

Sex And The City needs no introduction, does it? The sexy, street smart world of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is truly magical and will make you want to be one of the gang! The foursome is always together - shopping, eating, drinking, and generally being wild, free, and awesome in New York.

Big Little Lies

What are friends for if not to help you get away with murder? Well, not really, but this is what Big Little Lies tells us - that true friends don't leave your side no matter what. The show stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and also the brilliant Meryl Streep in the latest season. The show is about four friends who get embroiled in a murder investigation - the murder of Nicole Kidman's husband. What follows is a glorious tale of friendship and the unbreakable spirit of women.

So, which of these shows is on your watchlist? You do need Plan B after you're through with Four More Shots Please 2!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news