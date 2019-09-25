The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati: Makarand Deshpande to be seen in a different avatar

Makarand Deshpande is one actor who has carved a very niche image of himself in front of the audience. The actor is known to sport a very distinctive look throughout his career and in a first-time scenario, he will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor will be seen in a completely different avatar in his upcoming show 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'. In the series, Makarand Deshpande would be seen essaying the role of Chandu Trivedi a lawyer. This role has the actor look like a completely different version of himself

This will possibly be the first time that Makarand Deshpande would be seen in such a look and most certainly it has gotten fans extremely excited. The actor has been friends with Director Shahant Shah for almost 13 years and the 'The Verdict' marks the reunion of the two friends professionally.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

All ten episodes of ALTBalaji and ZEE5'S The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati stream live from September 30, 2019.

