The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's motion poster out!

bollywood

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name.

Sonam Kapoor in a still from The Zoya Factor's motion poster. picture courtesy: Instagram/dqsalmaan

On Thursday, the makers of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor released its motion poster. Based on a novel of the same name, the book follows writer Zoya Solanki, who is touted to be the India cricket team's lucky charm. The film's motion poster was released by Malayalam film industry's superstar, Dulquer Salmaan.

The motion poster has Sonam Kapoor as a goddess holding a cricket bat and helmet and smiling a million-dollar smile. The Zoya Factor is based on a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team as a part of her job. She works as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 World Cup. However, while doing her job, she falls for the team's captain, Nikhil Khoda, who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story about an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon the captain of the team and how she starts raining luck on them. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it.

In an earlier interaction with mid-day, director Abhishek Sharma spoke about adapting Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name, and said, "Writing a screenplay is a different ball game as compared to writing a book. While a novel is subjective, we wanted to be objective." Sharma is confident that nobody else but Dulquer and Sonam were tailor-made for these roles and has full faith in them. "I call Dulquer DDG [Drop Dead Gorgeous] considering his female fan following. He surprised me with his talent. As for Sonam, she fits the character perfectly. We couldn't think of anyone else."

Anuja is happy with the way The Zoya Factor is being handled for its big-screen release. "It is my first novel. I wrote it a decade ago and it is all coming back," says Anuja Chauhan. "I have shot with Mohammed Azharuddin to Virat Kohli," said the novelist as an experience of working in an advertising agency.

Sonam and Dulquer's film is all set to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala's Prasthanam on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor wishes Dulquer Salmaan in Zoya Factor style

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates