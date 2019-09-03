The Zoya Factor song: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Charm has a surprise!

music

Lucky Charm is the first song from Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's film, The Zoya Factor. It starts with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Lucky Charm is the first song from The Zoya Factor film. The movie stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in titular roles. The song will definitely get everyone grooving to the tunes of Lucky Charm song. With this song, the viewers are in for a special surprise! Lucky Charm begins with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan.

Lucky Charm is the first song from the Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'The Zoya Factor,' and sets the general tone of the movie where Zoya is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Zoya Solanki is eventually treated like royalty by everyone because of this belief. The song has quirky and upbeat music and the lyrics are catchy, perfectly complimenting the track further.

Take a look at the song here:

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his support, and also shared the song's link. The actress wrote: "Lucky Charm. Want to know who my lucky charm is, the one and only @IamSRK!! Thank you for your support and team #TheZoyaFactor loves you! Check out our first song LUCKY CHARM to see the king's magic!"

The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Raghuvir Yadav, with lyrics penned down by Amit Bhattacharya. The music is composed by none other than the trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then! The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 2019.

