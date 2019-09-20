The Zoya Factor to include Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma 'rivalry'?

The upcoming Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, which is set in the world of cricket, is said to have drawn parallels with the rumoured rift between cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Though the film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 book by the same name, the screenplay seeks inspiration from contemporary references.

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the captain of the Indian team, is shown to have differences with one of the team members, which is essayed by Angad Bedi. Director Abhishek Sharma says, "It's true that we have taken contemporary parallels from real life to model the rivalry between Dulquer and Angad's characters. Due to our extensive research and sources in the cricket world, we have been privy to certain dressing room dynamics between certain individuals but it is specific to one situation." We will wait and watch.



Abhishek Sharma

Talking about the film, The Zoya Factor follows the story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck on the team ever since then.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates