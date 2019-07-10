Thefts in Mumbai Railways: Man's mobile phone stolen at Charni Road; other robbed at Masjid

crime

Man's mobile phone stolen at Charni Road station while standing at the train door' another man was robbed in the train by a stranger at Masjid station

Representational Pic

Many shocking cases of people being attacked by thieves have been surfacing these days. Thieves at public transport places have become a nuisance for passengers.

Recently an incident occurred at Charni Road railway station where a person identified as Shaikh was standing near the door of the train along with his friends. The incident took place at around 6.43 am when a man snatched Shaikh's mobile phone and jumped off the train onto the platform. Without a second thought, Shaikh too jumped off the train in order to catch hold of the thief but he fell against a wall and died after he came under the train.

Another case of theft in the city involved a forty-year-old man, identified as Suresh Nagre. The victim works at a Vada pav shop in Ghatkopar. On June 27, 2019, he was travelling to CSMT with Rs 2,000. It was around 12.45 am when the train reached Masjid station. He was the only person sitting in the last compartment.

Hemant Bawdankar Senior inspector GRP CSMT said "As soon as the train started, an unknown man entered into the compartment and snatched away his money. When Suresh Nagre tried to push the thief away from him, the thief attacked Suresh with a blade. Suresh then left his money as he was badly hurt. By the time the train reached CSMT station, the thief successfully tracks escaped via the railway tracks. The attack on Suresh left him with multiple injuries and he is was hospitalized."

Later, the police registered an FIR against the unknown under sections 394 and 307 of IPC and started scanning CCTV footage for clues. Finally, on Tuesday, they found out that the accused was located in Masjid area.

"We immediately dispatched our team and laid a trap and arrested him. The accused is identified as Mani Iyer Devendra, 25. We are investigating the case and checking for past criminal records," Bawdankar added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates