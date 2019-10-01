Thieves touch 60-year-old woman's feet then snatch her gold chain

New Delhi: In yet another incident of chain snatching in the national capital, a 60-year-old woman was looted allegedly by two boys when she was outside her relative's house in East Delhi's Jyoti Nagar. The woman, Prakashi, was sitting outside the house when two boys came to her and snatched her gold chain. One of the boys said he got injured in an accident. So, the woman went to the house and brought turmeric for them. The boy used it on her hand and then they left.

A few minutes later, they came to her again and asked Prakashi's sister to touch her feet since she helped them. But they pushed the aged woman and snatched a gold chain from her and left the spot on their bike. The police are investigating the case and looking into CCTV footage of the area.

