Then and now: Anil Kapoor's pic with wife Sunita is breaking the internet

Anil Kapoor shared a picture with wife Sunita on her birthday along with a sweet caption. We compared the pic with another of the couple together, and the love is equally strong in both!

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Pictures/Anil Kapoor's official Instagram account

On Sunita Kapoor's birthday on March 25, husband Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture of them together from their younger days on Instagram. The actor also wrote a lovely caption for the photo that read: "This is what being young & in love looks like! Everyday of my life is made better because of her...Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! You are the reason for everything! Isn't she just flawless? I am so lucky! Love you! [sic]"

Adorable, isn't it?

Well, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's love story will restore your faith in fairytale romances. The pair started dating when Anil Kapoor was still a struggling actor, while Sunita was an established model. They stuck by each other through thick and thin.

Anil Kapoor had earlier shared another picture of himself and Sunita together, and in this one, they look much different, but one can plainly see how much Anil adores his wife.

In both pictures, Anil Kapoor looks at Sunita the same way - with warmth, affection and love - as if the years haven't passed at all. Anil and Sunita have been together for 46 years, and their relationship has only become stronger. The couple has three kids - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan.

We hope Anil and Sunita Kapoor's bond will inspire the newer generation to keep their faith in love and stick by their partners against all odds. Maybe you'd have a cute 'then and now' picture with your love one day!

