Therapist Amisha Mehta explores the colours of the rainbow, resplendent with its myriad hues

Colour…colour…colour

We are all surrounded by deep waves of colour influencing our growth at every step. Our love and appreciation for colours is as immortal as infinity. From the mesmerising rainbows to the enigmatic landscapes, captivating our hearts to pulling us into our own higher consciousness leaving us happy, joyous, and energetic.

Colour therapy is a non-invasive form of healing through colours mainly using the ‘seven colours of the rainbow’ or spectrum, along with the support of its shades and hues. While colour or chroma therapy may take you thinking of a particular set of treatment, which according to me is invisibly happening to us all the time without our knowledge or permission.

Mankind has journeyed with colour from its spiritual level to a practical level in the day to day life. From the colourful interiors-exteriors to the colours of nature, to the colorful wardrobe we wear to the colour infused foods (fruits and vegetables) that we consume. Thus, colour has been faithfully consuming us.

Colour dates back to the time when Sir Isaac Newton, unraveled the mysteries of white light through the Prism, resolving it into its component colours: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

Colour or chroma therapy was used by the Egyptians in their temples. They had healing rooms where in the sun's rays were made to bifurcate through a slit over the patients for a complete healing.

Colour therapy has also been mentioned in the Surya Kiran Chikitsa – the last chapter in the Rig Veda.

In short, the source of colour therapy is the sun or Helio therapy. In ancient times our ancestors used to live entirely outdoors, and we are in tune with nature. Thus, the disease that afflicts us today we are entirely unknown. The power of Heliotherapy was used to regain balance and therefore health.

The colours one uses in their environment helps to heal, relax, and balance one’s emotions. We take in colours through our sensory organs. Every cell in our body is light sensitive. When colour penetrates a cell, certain chemical reactions occur which directs the behavior of that cell. Thus, it is very important that we receive a balance of all the spectrum colours found in pure sunlight, so as to keep ourselves healthy and balanced.

The colours you are constantly attracted to over a long part of your lifetime are more likely your soul colours or an identity. You may have short phases of being attracted towards other colours, but your soul colours tend to remain very constant until an inner shift at a soul level changes its colour or your identity.

Colours though spiritually charged by themselves have their negative and positive qualities which affect us in a subtle manner.

Now let us visit inside our physical bodies to find out the vortex of energy that creates the colour within us.

Our bodies have chakras or the energy centers of our body. Chakras are like spirals of energy, each one related to the other. The Sanskrit word for chakra is the 'wheel'. There are 7 main energy centers which resonate to the 7colours of the rainbow. At a deeper level we have more than 300 energy centers.

Imagine the main chakras like the wheels or rather like the workings of a clock or an engine. Thus, each chakra or wheel needs to move smoothly and at a similar speed for the engine to function properly.

Therefore, good health and well-being is achieved by a proper balance and smooth running of the wheels of our engine. Colour therapy uses colour to rebalance the chakras of the body. This is done by applying the appropriate colour to the body in its traditional style. Though now I have developed other methods of re-balancing of colour absorption into our systems via colour breathing, colour visualizations, lotus omega among others.

Let us dive into the magical qualities of the rainbow:

Red – denotes power and very outgoing active colour but its excessive use will create irritability and anger.

Orange – denotes creativity, being social, joyful but too much of it can lead to feeling tired.

Yellow – being a colour of the Sun, it is indeed energetic, alert, happy and bright. But too much can make one egocentric and fearful.

Green – being a natural healer is caring, empathetic, creating abundance. But too much of it will give you the feeling of being trapped and indecisive.

Blue – represents quiet, introvert, loyal, and honest. But it is presence all along will make one feel depressed, withdrawn, and uncommunicative.

Purple – being the highest in the order of the Spectrum is a very spiritual and sensitive colour. A complete seeker of truth, the ideal colour of meditation because of its frequencies but being in it all the time will make one obsessive, mentally unstable.

These are the main colours that are used for healing with indigo as an almost invisible vibration, a combination of blue and violet. Otherwise the list of the colour palette is endless and so are their qualities which can be individually worked upon by a Colour Therapist.

As earth and life are made up of a duality of 'the good and the bad', so are the colours.

It is important to be aware of the deepest effect of colours on our environment and surroundings. Whether through furniture, rugs, wall treatments, clothes we wear and our consciousness too.

Blue, Indigos and violets are excellent for meditation and temple spaces. The greens in nature are complete healers as they are calming and healing to the heart. Red, orange and yellows are complete energizers and act as earthy shades in homes.

Any pure, clean colour is good for the spirit. Be aware of the colours you like especially and absorb them into yourself; let them energize your aura. Whereas an attraction to a particular colour suggests a need for it, as the craving for any type of food indicates elements that are lacking in one’s diet.

Colours are Us… and have remained with us in our homes through varied forms that protect and beautify our belongings. As rightly said by Wassily Kandinsky, the legendary Russian painter and art theorist,

"Colour is a power which directly influences the soul."

Come, feel the aura of colours. And rejoice in their glow!

Therapist Amisha Mehta can be contacted on amishacreates@gmail.com.

