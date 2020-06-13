There's no chemistry at all between us

I am a 29-year old woman and live with my parents. I haven't been in a relationship for over two years now, and don't really have a problem being single. My family is fond of me and they have been trying to set me up with this guy for a while now. We know his family well and he is a decent person with a good career. They think he is perfect for me and I have been on a couple of dates with him. The problem is I feel no chemistry between us. He is nice, and interesting, but I am not even remotely attracted towards him. I think this is important, but my family thinks I am being too picky. Should I listen to them and marry someone even if I don't feel love?

This is your life and, even if your parents and family mean well, it is entirely your decision because you are the one who has to live with this person. It's okay to accept that love grows in time, and also okay to assume that it is important to love someone before choosing to be with them for the rest of your life. If you are under no pressure, what stops you from taking your time and getting to know this person better before making a decision? Your family shouldn't have a problem with this if you aren't rejecting their well-meaning gesture outright. Also, if he understands why you need your time and respects your decision, it will be great for both of you.

My friends recently introduced me to a guy who is almost 20 years older than I am. I think I have fallen for him, but my friends tell me I am being ridiculous because of the age difference. What should I do?

Age is nothing but a number, provided you two adults feel the same way towards each other. If you both recognise the challenges and are willing to work towards them, why should there be a problem?

