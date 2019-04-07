These 10 dance videos of Sanya Malhotra prove that she is house on fire!
Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and the testimony of the same is her official social media account which is filled with various super classic dance videos
Every time Sanya Malhotra comes on screen it's a pure delight to watch the young actress spread her charm, however, the actress is not just an on-screen star but also an amazing dancer in real life.
While Sanya Malhotra impresses the audience with her great acting abilities which were seen in Dangal, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho and Photograph, the actress has also never failed to win hearts on social media with her effortless dancing. Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and the testimony of the same is her official social media account which is filled with various super classic dance videos.
With her unconventional movie choices and strong performances, Sanya Malhotra has become a popular face among cinema lovers in a very short time. Along with her acting, dancing is also one of the perks that make her stand out the most. Here are 10 dance videos of Sanya Malhotra will make you go crazy by her exceptional dance moves:
Can't Get Enough by Raghav
Dil Dooba from Khakee
#dildooba #shazebsheikhchoreography #naachoaurnachnedo
Lamberghini by The Doorbeen feat Ragini
Dilbar Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate
Choreography by @shazebsheikh #shazebsheikhchoreography #dilbar #naachoaurnachnedo
Jaani Tera Naa by Sunanda Sharma
Signs By Drake
Work by Rihanna
Mercy by Badshah
Akh Kashni by Neha Bhasin
Aafat Waapas by Naezy
The actress' journey in B-town from a wrestler in Dangal to a high-class girl in Badhaai Ho has been a captivating one. On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.
