Hrithik Roshan applauds Sanya Malhotra's electrifying dance moves

Sanya Malhotra's dance on rapper Naezy's Aafat Wapas has shaken the internet

Sanya Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan.

Sanya Malhotra surprised her fans with a video putting to display her electrifying dance moves to the foot-tapping beats of Naezy's Aafat Waapas. The dance video has received appreciation from none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Sanya and Naezy's collaboration not only left the fans in a frenzy but also Hrithik Roshan in awe.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's Aafat Waapas dance video here:

Hrithik commented, "Outstanding" on her post.

Time and again, the actress has been showing her love and passion for dance through Instagram posts. Sanya Malhotra has been formally trained in dance and is an avid performer, proof of which is seen on her social media. The actress posts a lot of fun dance videos on her Instagram handle, which are inspiring enough to choose it as a form of workout.

The actress had ended her previous year with a bang at the Box-Office. She has been a part of huge successes like Dangal and Badhaai Ho.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed as 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch' owing to her path-breaking artists after the screening of her films at international film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film with Aditya Roy Kapur.

