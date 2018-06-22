These are Malaika Arora's favourite places in Los Angeles

A month ago, Malaika Arora had taken off on a trip to Los Angeles and seems that the diva is head over heels with the city. Watch this video to know her experience

A month ago the super stylish and glamorous Malaika Arora took time off her busy schedule to pamper herself in the City of Angels - Los Angeles! The actress has recorded a special video of hers from the city, as she moves around enjoying the LA life. In the video, Malaika is seen expressing her happiness after spending a leisure time there.

This is what the actress has to say about the trip - "I have been to L.A many times before but it never ceases to mesmerize me. There's always something new to discover here. The views, the lifestyle and the sheer vibe that the city exudes is something one needs to experience to believe and that's what makes it a spectacular place to unwind. It's an ultimate destination to enjoy, shop, eat and repeat. There's so much to love about L.A. that one trip is just not enough. Can't wait to be back!", Malaika said.

Her social media posts bear witness to the week of glorious sun, sand, and fun she indulged herself in. The dance diva and popular television personality explored the Good Life in La La Land – shopping and city sights, spa therapies, a one-on-one session with celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin and the local nightlife scene just made the tip of the iceberg.

Being the fitness fan that she is, Malaika also enjoyed the sunset yoga sessions at Venice beach and training sessions with celebrity fitness trainers. Vacations are all about food! And memories around food! And the otherwise diet conscious diva cheated on all her diet resolutions, to fulfill her food cravings at some of L.A.'s most famous food trucks.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, Malaika, who swears by power yoga, has collaborated with her yoga guru Sharvesh Shashi on a new venture titled 'DivaYoga' – an exciting and brand new format based yoga studios for women.

