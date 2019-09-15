These are the extra efforts Tiger Shroff put in for the bare sequences in War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-on-action film, War, is touted to be the biggest Bollywood action film releasing in 2019. This visual extravaganza has two of the best action heroes from Bollywood - Hrithik and Tiger, who fight each other ruthlessly and mercilessly to bring the other down. Also, said to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, this Yash Raj film's action sequences took one year to get choreographed.

The trailer of this film was received positively by the audience, and after a long time, fans got to see Hrithik Roshan in such a fierce avatar. The deadly combination of Hrithik and Tiger in itself is a high point of War. The trailer went viral and became a talking point.

The trailer showcases a glimpse of Tiger taking action notches higher, putting in extra efforts for a few bare sequences.

In one of the scenes, Tiger shroff was seen ripping apart his shirt which was unmissable. To get a body like that, Tiger had worked relentlessly before the shoot. Fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff followed a strict diet with no carbohydrates and apart from his regular workouts like Parkour, Martial Arts training and dancing, the actor also did deadlifts of 200kg, Chest press amongst many other at the gym.

War chronicles the story of an Indian soldier, Khalid (Tiger), who is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir (Hrithik) as he has gone rogue. In a recent interview to PTI, director Siddharth Anand had said that he would not have moved ahead with the project had Tiger Shroff said no to the film.

"The first choice was Hrithik because we share a great equation. Post Bang Bang!, I've been writing something for him. Fortunately for me, he loved the script. I knew, if Hrithik is in the film, the protege can be no one else but Tiger," Siddharth told PTI.

"If Tiger hadn't done the film, it would be tough for me to make this film. I may have just scrapped the idea to rewrite something else. There is nobody who could replace Tiger in the film," he added.

The action entertainer of the year will see both Hrithik and Tiger push themselves to the limit to pull off these death-defying acting stunts. Produced by Yash Raj Films, War also stars Vaani Kapoor as Hrithik Roshan's love interest, The film is set to release on October 2, 2019.

