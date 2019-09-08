These are the worst skin advices you can take according to dermats

From the moment that you get your first pimple, you will start hearing many skincare suggestions/ remedies to give you the perfect skin from your best friend, a concerned teacher, parents and grandparents. They will all seem to be the miracle cure for all your skin problems but that is not always true. Over the ages, dermatologists have heard many skin advices that can actually do more harm than good. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics lists some of the worst skin advice.

Pop the Zit Now!

For most of us, pimples are the first skin problems that we ever have in our life. The temptation to pop the zit is strong and so it the advice that you will get. However just old on and don't pop the zit ever (whether it is in your teens or when you are an adult). When you pop a pimple, you risk a chance of scars, more inflammation and longer healing time.

The higher the SPF the more protected I am!

Applying sunscreen with high SPF is good advice but what they forget to tell you that you need to reapply the sunscreen every two or three hours even when you are indoors and/or the sun is not out. Buy a sunscreen with UVA protection along with UAB. Drinking loads of water and eating right are the only skincare things that you need! A good skincare regime is a combination of good diet, exercise and good skincare creams. Drinking enough water does not mean that you need not moisturise. Also, the kind of moisturisers that you need will depend on the skin type. Moisturiser prevents your skin pores from clogging and protects the skin from external elements.

Natural is always better!

Not true. Not all-natural ingredients are good for you. Be careful in choosing what you apply on your skin. The skin advice that works for one person does not mean that it will work for you too. Consult a dermatologist for the right advice for your skin type.

