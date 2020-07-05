These writers and directors have given us good content this year!

2020 may not have been the best year so far, but the movie and series creators have surely kept us all sane by dishing out some of the best content that we have seen in a while. Here is a look at a list of writer/directors who are behind the cinematic brilliance that we have seen on screen so far.

Gaurav Shukla- Asur

Gaurav Shukla is the writer of one of the most critically acclaimed original series of the year, Asur. Hailing from Banaras, Gaurav was a physiotherapy graduate who came to Mumbai as a 21-year old and waited for 15 long years for the release of the first feature film written by him (Angrezi Medium). His recent masterpiece Asur on Voot Select, is a well-researched and executed cinematic marvel which introduces you to the phenomena that we all have a dark side to us. The conflict between Science and belief shown in his narrative is something one shouldn't miss out on watching.

Aditya Sarpotdar – The Raikar Case

Best known for his blockbuster films Classmates, Faster Fene and Mauli, Aditya Sarpotdar is a Marathi film Director who is also a fourth-generation filmmaker from his family. His most recent directorial 'The Raikar Case' streaming on Voot Select is one of the first murder mystery in the 'Whodunnit' space on OTT. Starring critically acclaimed actors like Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam and veteran Ashvini Bhave in the lead, the series got great appreciation from all corners of India as it talks about deceits and secrets that wrench a family apart.

Ram Madhvani- Aarya

Ram Madhvani is an Indian film director known for his works in Hindi cinema and television advertising. In 2006 he won a bronze and a silver lion at Cannes for the Happy Dent White commercial. After winning the National award for directing Neerja, his latest directorial 'Aarya' the debut web series of Sushmita Sen streaming on Disney+ Hotstar has got a lot of recognition from the critics and viewers alike.

Director Duo Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy- Paatal Lok

This dynamic director duo, who is known for writing gritty content and have thrilling hits to their credit like NH10, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya recently unleased the thriller mini-series Paatal Lok streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Clean Slate Productions, helmed by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok has been on of the most viewed and talked about Indian original this year.

Reshu Nath – Illegal

Credited with critically acclaimed titles such as Bose: Dead or Alive and Broken But Beautiful to her name, Reshu Nath impressed everyone with her writing prowess in 'Illegal', a Voot Select original where she presented an inspiring and strong female character finding her way out from a tricky situation against the best criminal lawyer in the country. The series, led by Neha Sharma who portrays the role of a 'Mad Lawyer', touches upon hard-hitting subjects such as Mercy Killing, Euthanasia and consensual sex.

Watch these incredible masterpieces presented to us by the finest and the most talented Writers and Directors we have in the webspace.

