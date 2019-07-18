They will have it all covered!

opinion

A spoof on to-be-published books written by players, who were in the news during the just-concluded World Cup cricket in England

Cricket books on display at the Kennington in London. Pic /Getty Images

After the controversial ICC World Cup cricket final, here's a light-hearted literary look-back at the tournament that ended in ecstasy for Eoin Morgan's Englishmen, but a heartbreak for Kane Williamson's New Zealanders

Aaron Finch: Skipper Tripper

Adil Rashid: Spinner Winner

Ajinkya Rahane: In Yet Out

(Dropped player was in England playing for Hampshire)

Ambati Rayudu: Shades of Grey

(After his cheeky tweet about ordering a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup)

Angelo Mathews: Out of the Wilderness

Ben Stokes: Punch After Punch

Chris Gayle: Universal Boss' Loss

David Warner: Father Figure

(His wife delivered their third daughter during the World Cup in London)

Eoin Morgan: Karma Chameleon

Faf du Plessis: Life Without AB

Gary Stead: Carry on, Gary

Glenn Maxwell: Minimum Max

(177 runs in 10 innings)

Gulbadin Naib: Drowning With The Enemy

(For saying Afghanistan will drown and we will take Bangladesh with us too)

ICC Book of the World Cup: No One Died

Jason Roy: Made In England

(South African-born batsman who worked his way through England's much-improved cricket set-up)

Jason Holder: Promises To Keep

Jasprit Bumrah: All That Jas

Jimmy Neesham: Sports Sucks

(NZ all-rounder urged kids to take up baking, something that would let them die at 60 "really fat and happy" after the heartbreak at Lord's)

Jofra Archer: Finding My Feat

(He emerged as England's most successful bowler across all editions)

Jos Buttler: At Your Service

Justin Langer: Keeping My Job

(His earlier book was Keeping My Head)

Kane Williamson: Kane and Able, But Still Unable

KL Rahul: Sizzle and Fizzle

Kuldeep Yadav: Mystery & Misery

Kumar Dharmasena: Err I Come

Lasith Malinga: Eternal Flame

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Slow and Sturdy

Martin Guptill: Last Man Out

Michael Vaughan: Sanju and Me

(Thanks to his social media confrontations with Sanjay Manjrekar)

Michael Holding: Holding My Ground

(The West Indies fast bowler-turned-commentator refused to tone down his criticism on the umpiring despite being asked by the ICC to go slow on the officials)

Mickey Arthur: Staying Alive

(After admitting he would have committed suicide due to stress)

Mohammed Shami: 'Tricked in England

(Hat-trick against Afghanistan didn't guarantee him a place)

MSK Prasad: Selector in Strife

Ravi Shastri: The World Not at My Feet

Ravindra Jadeja: Picking Up

The Pieces

Rohit Sharma: Fifth Symphony

(Five centuries in the tournament)

Ross Taylor: Measure Me Up

Sanjay Manjrekar: Give Me A Break

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Under The Pump

Shaheen Afridi: Boom Boom 2.0

Shakib Al Hasan: When You're Scoring, You Are Roaring

Shoaib Akhtar: Expert With Brains

(Called Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz brainless)

Shoaib Malik: The Power of Zero

(Two ducks in his final two innings)

Shane Warne: Quiet Times

(No controversies, this time)

Sachin Tendulkar: Box Cricket

(After his Word Cup debut as a TV commentator)

Sheldon Cottrell: Soldiering On

(West Indian soldier-cum-fast bowler who offered a salute each time he claimed a wicket or took a catch)

Trevor Bayliss: How to Hit Boundaries and Be a World Cup winner

(England's quiet World Cup winning coach)

Virat Kohli: I'll Be Back

mid-day's group sports editor Clayton Murzello is a purist with an open stance. He tweets @ClaytonMurzello

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

The views expressed in this column are the individual's and don't represent those of the paper

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates