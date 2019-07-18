They will have it all covered!
A spoof on to-be-published books written by players, who were in the news during the just-concluded World Cup cricket in England
After the controversial ICC World Cup cricket final, here's a light-hearted literary look-back at the tournament that ended in ecstasy for Eoin Morgan's Englishmen, but a heartbreak for Kane Williamson's New Zealanders
Aaron Finch: Skipper Tripper
Adil Rashid: Spinner Winner
Ajinkya Rahane: In Yet Out
(Dropped player was in England playing for Hampshire)
Ambati Rayudu: Shades of Grey
(After his cheeky tweet about ordering a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup)
Angelo Mathews: Out of the Wilderness
Ben Stokes: Punch After Punch
Chris Gayle: Universal Boss' Loss
David Warner: Father Figure
(His wife delivered their third daughter during the World Cup in London)
Eoin Morgan: Karma Chameleon
Faf du Plessis: Life Without AB
Gary Stead: Carry on, Gary
Glenn Maxwell: Minimum Max
(177 runs in 10 innings)
Gulbadin Naib: Drowning With The Enemy
(For saying Afghanistan will drown and we will take Bangladesh with us too)
ICC Book of the World Cup: No One Died
Jason Roy: Made In England
(South African-born batsman who worked his way through England's much-improved cricket set-up)
Jason Holder: Promises To Keep
Jasprit Bumrah: All That Jas
Jimmy Neesham: Sports Sucks
(NZ all-rounder urged kids to take up baking, something that would let them die at 60 "really fat and happy" after the heartbreak at Lord's)
Jofra Archer: Finding My Feat
(He emerged as England's most successful bowler across all editions)
Jos Buttler: At Your Service
Justin Langer: Keeping My Job
(His earlier book was Keeping My Head)
Kane Williamson: Kane and Able, But Still Unable
KL Rahul: Sizzle and Fizzle
Kuldeep Yadav: Mystery & Misery
Kumar Dharmasena: Err I Come
Lasith Malinga: Eternal Flame
Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Slow and Sturdy
Martin Guptill: Last Man Out
Michael Vaughan: Sanju and Me
(Thanks to his social media confrontations with Sanjay Manjrekar)
Michael Holding: Holding My Ground
(The West Indies fast bowler-turned-commentator refused to tone down his criticism on the umpiring despite being asked by the ICC to go slow on the officials)
Mickey Arthur: Staying Alive
(After admitting he would have committed suicide due to stress)
Mohammed Shami: 'Tricked in England
(Hat-trick against Afghanistan didn't guarantee him a place)
MSK Prasad: Selector in Strife
Ravi Shastri: The World Not at My Feet
Ravindra Jadeja: Picking Up
The Pieces
Rohit Sharma: Fifth Symphony
(Five centuries in the tournament)
Ross Taylor: Measure Me Up
Sanjay Manjrekar: Give Me A Break
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Under The Pump
Shaheen Afridi: Boom Boom 2.0
Shakib Al Hasan: When You're Scoring, You Are Roaring
Shoaib Akhtar: Expert With Brains
(Called Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz brainless)
Shoaib Malik: The Power of Zero
(Two ducks in his final two innings)
Shane Warne: Quiet Times
(No controversies, this time)
Sachin Tendulkar: Box Cricket
(After his Word Cup debut as a TV commentator)
Sheldon Cottrell: Soldiering On
(West Indian soldier-cum-fast bowler who offered a salute each time he claimed a wicket or took a catch)
Trevor Bayliss: How to Hit Boundaries and Be a World Cup winner
(England's quiet World Cup winning coach)
Virat Kohli: I'll Be Back
