Things not working between Shweta Tiwari and husband? Actress responds

Shweta Tiwari clears the air of her marriage going haywire with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari, who was last seen in the television show, Begusarai is now making her theatre debut with, Jab We Separated. In an interaction with Times of India, while Shweta spoke about this show, she also opened up about her marital life on being at its brink with Abhinav Kohli.

Since past two years, Shweta Tiwari would attend events and parties sand husband Abhinav Kohli and this gave spark to trouble in their paradise. Clearing the air about it, Shweta spoke about it to the leading daily, "I will tell you what really happened. Abhinav's father passed away the same year I got pregnant. Abhinav's parents stayed in Bengaluru, so he had to stay there for some time before he could get his mother here. His father was a retired air force officer and his mother owned a publishing company. Abhinav required some time before he could wrap up everything and be in Mumbai with us…

She further added, "He stayed there for almost a year. Now, here people started noticing that I was going to parties alone and was not seen with him. Even after Reyansh was born, he used to come for some time and go back. So, people felt why are they not staying together? Some people had the nerve to even call me and ask, 'Hey, is everything well in your marriage? We don't see your husband with you.' Now, why should I tell people what happened? People need gossip. I felt so weird that just because my husband was away for some time, people found a reason to gossip and therefore I decided to stop giving any explanations to anyone."

Talking about modern relationships, she affirmed, "I feel both individuals need space and they should respect it and give it to each other if they wish to have it. I feel respect is important in a relationship and I find that lacking these days in couples. During our parents' time, husbands used to happily compliment their wives and there was no sarcasm. Now, I see that a husband and wife are no longer part of the same team in public gatherings. Many times, the husband is passing a remark on the wife's family or the wife finds an opportunity to pull him down and so on. This shows that somewhere, there is lack of communication and understanding, which is weakening the foundation of a beautiful relationship."

