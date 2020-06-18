Think my boyfriend prefers my sister

I have a feeling my boyfriend likes my sister more than he likes me. We have been dating for a month now but, whenever he comes to my place, he always chats with her more than he pays attention to me. I am not jealous of my sister, but I am not sure why he is behaving like this because it confuses me. If he wants to be with her, it will be awkward for him to say this later and my sister doesn't even like him that much. Should I just ask him what his intentions are? I don't want any awkward interactions later.

It is strange if he likes someone but is dating that person's sister, but you have to ask yourself why he would do this at the risk of creating an awkward situation for all three of you. If he likes her better, why would he be in a relationship with you, knowing how this can ruin the possibility of going out with her? Why would he not speak to her about this? Is it possible that he simply likes hanging out with her or having a conversation with her? It is possible that you have misconstrued his intentions? I'm not saying you're wrong, but it's an argument. I agree that asking him directly is the best approach, especially given that you have only been dating for a month. At the same time, you may be able to understand him and his intentions better only after you get to know him, won't you?

My fiancé and I are to be married next year, but I am afraid I have lost all interest in him. It's not his fault, because I think I have just outgrown him. I am feeling guilty about telling him this though, because I know it will hurt him. What should I do?

Do you really have the option of not telling him? It means going ahead and committing to an unhappy marriage. Won't that hurt you both a lot more?

