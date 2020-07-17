Thinking of getting married during this pandemic? Team Laconic is here as your savior!

Everyone thinks of having a fairy tale wedding but what if that dream is interrupted by a deadly pandemic! Rahul from Mumbai and his event company Laconic events had a tough time arranging weddings for his clients during these times of crisis. To add a cherry on the cake, Rahul had to look after arranging his own fairytale wedding too, amidst the pandemic.

Rahul, owner of Laconic events says, "Arranging an event amidst the government restrictions of social distancing was initially challenging. Weddings are an integral part of every Indian family and everyone likes to have fun and we at Laconic events have always ensured people mingle up and celebrate the union of bride and the groom together but after COVID-19 came into picture, we had to learn to adapt."

Earlier it used to begin with Panditji giving the dates which now has been changed to government authorities giving the dates, followed by a unanimously decided date by both the families involved leading to us arranging a hotel and getting necessary permissions to organise a gathering. Rahul mentions having an in house legal team and vendor contacts helped them sail through.

Post crossing the permission hurdles, it was now challenging to maintain the precautionary measures and ensuring that all the rituals took place adhering to the prescribed government guidelines.

Rahul's company, Laconic events, have been managing events since 2012. This made him don two hats one of a doting groom and the other of a hands on event manager for his own wedding. On 26th June, they received final approvals from the authorities and on 27th June Rahul tied the knot with Poonam. While he was busy with the rituals his team assured that social distancing was duly maintained, there were no more than 3 people relishing the wedding feast together. The entire premise was sanitised 2 hours prior to the wedding as per the given norms. The bride and the groom wore masks throughout the ceremony, only removing them to click pictures for brief moments.

Shaadi Mubarak to Rahul and Poonam along with Team Laconic followed all the norms while celebrating their wedding.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the help and support given by the local authorities to help us understand and conduct a wedding ceremony with social distancing.

