Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

People run during a protest in a shopping mall in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong on Thursday. Pic/ AFP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period on Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls.

Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans. Riot police swooped on dozens of black-clad protesters in one mall in Tai Po district using pepper spray as well as a blue dye to mark suspects, said an AFP reporter on the scene.

Hong Kong has been battered by more than six months of protests that have upended the financial hub's reputation for stability and helped tip the city into recession. The city's many malls have become regular protest venues as demonstrators try to cause economic disruption and pressure the city's pro-Beijing leadership.

Last month saw a relative drop-off in violence and protests after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide at local elections. But with Beijing and city leaders refusing further concessions, rallies and clashes have reignited over the Christmas period. Christmas Eve saw some of the worst violence as protesters and cops fought running battles for hours in a busy shopping district.

6k

Total number of protesters arrested so far

