This 93-year-old man teaches, practices wrestling in Madurai

Speaking to ANI, the 93-year-old, who began the institute in 1994, said no machines are used in the exercise regime

Palani. Pic/ANI

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): An inspiration for many, Madurai teacher Palani teaches and practices wrestling at his local 'akhada' in Palanganatham area of the city.

The 93-year-old, who began the institute in 1994, said no machines are used in the exercise regime. "It has been more than 75 years we have been teaching the technique. I am 93 years old now and even at this age, I still wrestle to keep myself fit and motivate my students," he said. Palani caters to both old and young men who come to learn the tactics of wrestling from him.

