This 93-year-old man teaches, practices wrestling in Madurai

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 14:52 IST | mid-day online desk

Speaking to ANI, the 93-year-old, who began the institute in 1994, said no machines are used in the exercise regime

Palani. Pic/ANI

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): An inspiration for many, Madurai teacher Palani teaches and practices wrestling at his local 'akhada' in Palanganatham area of the city.

The 93-year-old, who began the institute in 1994, said no machines are used in the exercise regime. "It has been more than 75 years we have been teaching the technique. I am 93 years old now and even at this age, I still wrestle to keep myself fit and motivate my students," he said. Palani caters to both old and young men who come to learn the tactics of wrestling from him.

Tags

maduraitamil nadu

