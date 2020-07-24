This banter between Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin is pure gold!

One of the world’s renowned physicist Albert Einstein had met one of the world’s popular comedians Charlie Chaplin at the latter’s film premiere in 1931 and one of their conversations has now gone viral on social media.

The Nobel Prize Committee shared a glimpse of the meeting between the Nobel Laureate and the Hollywood star on their official Instagram account. According to the post, Einstein was the 'only person' Chaplin wanted to meet at the premiere of his film City of Lights in Los Angeles.

The physicist who had won the coveted Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 was at the peak of his fame at that time. And as expected, the meeting between the two personalities led to a scintillating conversation to remember. The Nobel Prize Committee shared an excerpt from the memorable conversation with a photo of Einstein and Chaplin at the film premiere.

Here's a look at the post:

The post, shared on Tuesday, garnered close to 18,000 likes and lots of comments. “This what happens when Great people met,” said a user. Hailing the personalities as ‘heroes’, a user said, “the real heroes who don't require any introduction.”

Albert Einstein was a German physicist who is known for his Theory of Relativity. He had won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1921 for his work in theoretical physics.

