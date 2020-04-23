This childhood picture of Janhvi Kapoor from the family album is winning the hearts!

A childhood picture of Janhvi Kapoor, posted by mother Sridevi in 2016, has been doing the rounds of the Internet. Fans of the late superstar are finding it special as it is from the family album. As a bald toddler, dressed up in South Indian attire, Janhvi looks cute as a button.

Janhvi Kapoor is often seen sharing her childhood pictures from the family album. In this one, Janhvi is seen wearing a pretty white coloured ethnic wear and loads of gold jewellery. Isn't she looking adorable?

Speaking about the actress' professional journey, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2. As the lockdown process is still on, Janhvi Kapoor has self-quarantined with sister Khushi Kapoor and papa Boney Kapoor. Khushi, who studies in New York, returned from the city as soon as the COVID-19 broke on the internet.

In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor shared how her Bollywood debut changed her life, "I think I lacked confidence and my language was an issue. I think I was a little stiff in places. I think that one thing I had working for me is that I tried to bring a lot of honesty and sensitivity to it. I think the emotionality of it was in the right place."

She added, "Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn't as polished. It's weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen."

