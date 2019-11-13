This comedian's 'honest' wedding card has left the internet in splits

A viral 'honest wedding card' posted by popular comedian Akshat Phatak has left the internet in splits. The spoof wedding invitation takes a jibe at the clichéd extravagance of North Indian weddings with its highlighted family name and exuberant expenditure.

The wedding card of 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki' begins with "Humne itna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card Ambani se bhi kam nahi hai hum." (We spent so much, just look at this extravagant wedding card, we are no less than the Ambanis). The card then goes on to list the rest of the details of the wedding. He also did not spare the trend of couples creating a hashtag with their initials, as he wrote '#ShaVerma' on the card.

Stating the date and poking fun at the possibilities of getting stuck at the traffic because of a wedding procession, it reads, "A Very Auspicious Day, So There'll 22,000 Other Weddings And You'll Be Stuck In Traffic For Hours."

The footnote of the card reads that the "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 Juicer, Mixer Grinder ka kya karenge." (What will we do of 18 juicer mixer grinders?)

An honest wedding card.



Please RSVP pic.twitter.com/0lyXDyyQPe — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 11, 2019

Pathak has also posted a spoof invite for a reception, which reads, "Agar Deepika Ranveer 6 functions kar sakte hain, Priyanka Nick 8 functions kar sakte hain toh hum bhi do -teen Receptions kar hi sakte hain." (If Deepika Ranveer can have 6 functions, Priyanka Nick have 8 functions, then even we can two to three functions.) The post has garnered hilarious reactions where Twitter users posted comments saying how relatable it looked along with memes.

Thanks for providing template for my sister's wedding. ðÂÂÂ



Regards,

Verma Ji ka chota ladka — Shashank Verma (@iVermaShashank) November 11, 2019

Disappointed to not see “aao aao” with Shahrukh and Amrish puri picture — Neytiri (@runjhunmehrotra) November 11, 2019

Ki ladki. That typo is hurting my eyes. — Kamayani Vyas (@k4ms) November 11, 2019

Apne naam ke aage likho na: CA/Engg/ LLB /MBA + mention yours CTCs and online followers as well! ðÂÂÂ — Nishtha Gehija (@nishthagehija26) November 11, 2019

OMG ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ...relatable and hilarious ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£

‘ landmark jo dikhega bhi nahin ‘

‘18 mixer ka hum Kya karenge ‘ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ — Dr.Nupur âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â (@DrNupurrk) November 11, 2019

The best line is - iss map k bharose mat jaana.. raste mai kisi ss puchh lena.. so relatable ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — TrickyMind (@TrickyMind9) November 11, 2019

The Twitter post received 11,500 likes and was retweeted 3,400 times.

