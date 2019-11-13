MENU

This comedian's 'honest' wedding card has left the internet in splits

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 13:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The spoof wedding invitation takes a jibe that the clichÃÂ©d extravagance of North Indian weddings with its highlighted family name and exuberant expenditure.

The wedding card invite posted on Twitter by Akshat Pathak.
The wedding card invite posted on Twitter by Akshat Pathak.

A viral 'honest wedding card' posted by popular comedian Akshat Phatak has left the internet in splits. The spoof wedding invitation takes a jibe at the clichéd extravagance of North Indian weddings with its highlighted family name and exuberant expenditure.

The wedding card of 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and  'Verma ji ki ladki' begins with "Humne itna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card Ambani se bhi kam nahi hai hum." (We spent so much, just look at this extravagant wedding card, we are no less than the Ambanis). The card then goes on to list the rest of the details of the wedding. He also did not spare the trend of couples creating a hashtag with their initials, as he wrote '#ShaVerma' on the card.

Stating the date and poking fun at the possibilities of getting stuck at the traffic because of a wedding procession, it reads, "A Very Auspicious Day, So There'll 22,000 Other Weddings And   You'll Be Stuck In Traffic For Hours."

The footnote of the card reads that the "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 Juicer, Mixer Grinder ka kya karenge." (What will we do of 18 juicer mixer grinders?) 

Pathak has also posted a spoof invite for a reception, which reads, "Agar Deepika Ranveer 6 functions kar sakte hain, Priyanka Nick 8 functions kar sakte hain toh hum bhi do -teen Receptions kar hi sakte hain." (If Deepika Ranveer can have 6 functions, Priyanka Nick have 8 functions, then even we can two to three functions.) The post has garnered hilarious reactions where Twitter users posted comments saying how relatable it looked along with memes.

The Twitter post received 11,500 likes and was retweeted 3,400 times.

