This couple named daughter after their mutual fund

In a bizarre incident, a Sweden-based Indian couple named their daughter drawing inspiration from a mutual fund. The daughter was named 'Mirae' based on 'Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, which is a testament to the growing popularity of mutual funds in India.

This fund has been one of the top performers with two of its funds, in particular, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip and Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund delivering strong performance relative to their category and benchmark over the past 5-7 years, reported Live Mint. The Indians couple is now residing in Sweden on a project for their employer.

Dr. Rohan Chahande, Nagpur-based financial services professional stated that the couple has invested in Mirae Asset Mutual Fund over the past few years and are extremely pleased with the consistent performance it has delivered. "It is very humbling and at the same time inspiring to hear this. I would like to wish Baby Mirae good health and a great future," stated Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. The parents identified as Vishal and Dhanista Kharparde have invested in Mirae fund over the past 3 years and were pleased with the results.

