Man called an 'a*****e' for wanting to divorce wife after they had a baby

hatke

The man and his wife had the first child together and post that he did not like the feeling of being a father and did not want to repeat it

Marriages, more or less, end up in a divorce only when one of the partners go astray or are out of love for the other, in most cases. However, in a bizarre case, a couple split up due to having a child!

It is a well-known fact and many couples have admitted to having a baby being a tough task. But this man has taken things to the next level as he contemplated on divorcing his wife, just after they had a baby.

According to Mirror Online, in a Reddit post, which went on to be deleted, an unidentified man was asked if he was an a*****e for 'wanting to divorce (his) wife for the birth of (their) second child.'

The man and his wife had the first child together and post that he did not like the feeling of being a father and did not want to repeat it.

Also Read: Wife files for divorce after man stops her from playing PUBG

"I told my wife I never wanted to have another kid," he said. "As our first got older I was looking forward to my wife and I being able to spend more time together without a kid around. I was also looking forward to being able to do more interesting things with our first born. Then, my wife got pregnant."

After discussing a few potential options, the man made an appointment in order to get the pregnancy terminated. But just a few days before, the wife managed to get him in keeping the baby.

He said, "Now two years on after the birth of our second, I still resent my wife. I find myself being annoyed by things she does that used to not bother me. I feel like I love our kids more than I love her."

There were thousands of comments on his post which had people blaming him for his actions

One user replied: "You are the a**hole. She didn't guilt you into cancelling the appointment - SHE cancelled it because it was ultimately her choice to make. You should've had a vasectomy if you were that adamant."

Also Read: Couple who are having a baby ask neighbours to cook, do housework for them

Another said, "You are the a**hole if you don't understand the clear and obvious consequences of having sex?? Lol. Unless the baby was produced via the mailman or your best friend? I mean please hold yourself responsible for your damn actions. You now have two children to raise, so either be a man and step it up of bail completely. These kids deserve a father that can take some damn responsibility."

Top News stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates