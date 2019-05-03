Wife files for divorce after man stops her from playing PUBG

hatke

PubG can get one addicted to itself very easily and even though the husband's intention was only to stop her from breaking the family and not to take away her freedom

Representational image

A 20-something old Emirati woman filed for divorce from her husband because he stopped her from playing the online game, PUBG.

"The woman justified her demand for divorce by saying that she was being deprived of her right to chose her means of entertainment as she derived pleasure and comfort from the game," said Captain Wafa Khalil, Director of Social centre at Ajman Police.

Captain Al Hosani told Gulf news that it was one of the most bizarre cases that the centre had ever received in regards to the online game.

Hosani said that an Arab woman came to seek help after a dispute over PUBG.

"It was well within limits, she said, adding that she had not activated the chat option where she would be exposed to strangers and was playing the game only with her friends and relatives," said Hosani.

Also read: Couple falls into river while trying to kiss during pre-wedding shoot in Kerala

The woman said that her husband feared that she would get addicted to the game which will lead her being negligent in her duties towards her family. The man also maintained that his opposition was not a matter of taking away her freedom but to keep the family together. He also insisted that he didn't expect the situation to turn this way, with his wife asking for a divorce.

Capt Al Hosani recalled a similar incident where the mother of a 13-year-old boy visited the centre saying that he was addicted to PUBG. The child was not completing his school work nor was he eating properly. Even when the family tried to block access to the game, he isolated himself and has to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Also read: Groom plays PUBG at wedding as clueless bride stares

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates