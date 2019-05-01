Viral video: Groom plays PUBG at wedding as clueless bride stares

hatke

The groom was engrossed in the PUBG game to an extent that he did not want to accept any wedding gifts

Pic/Screengrab

A lot of people have become addicted to the new game, Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG) but this groom took things on another level altogether. On his wedding day, this groom passed away his time by playing PUBG during his wedding instead of spending time with his wife.

In the video, the groom is seen engrossed in the game that he doesn't have the time to look at what is happening around him. Loud music is blazing but even that does not disturb him.

What makes the video even more comic is a scene where a guest gives him a wedding gift but he moves it away because it was blocking the view of his phone screen.

The bride is clueless as to what should be done in such a situation. It is difficult to gauge what she is thinking. Whether this video is real or staged for social media kicks is unclear, but the video went viral for all reasons.

In March 2019, some PUBG players in India were in for a shock when they received health reminder pop-ups on their screens, barring them from playing the popular game. The company then said it had fixed the undisclosed issue. The undisclosed issue, which appears to have affected users only in India, not only shut the game down but also specified when should the user come back and play it again.

Launched in December 2017, PUBG is an online, multi-player battle game that connects users from around the world in real-time and allows them to fight missions, and is known to indulge players into long hours of gaming.

