This day, that year: Kapil Dev's devils lifted India's first WC in 1983
India were the regular participant of the World Cup from its beginning to the current edition. The first edition was played in the year 1975 and repeats itself in four years.
On This day, 36 years back, Kapil Dev marked one of the greatest days in India's history. India lift it's first World Cup at Lord's beating favourites West Indies by 43 runs and etching their name in sporting folklore.
Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup trophy on Twitter and wrote, "On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime."
On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/w6b7gg7zAw— BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2019
The World Cup winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI include Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu.
View Photos: Relive India's 1983 World Cup epic triumph through these rare photos
West Indies won the first two World Cup title (1975,1979) and were the runner-up of 1983.
Now, a movie on the famous triumph is being made with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev.
Twitter was abuzz on the 1983 World Cup title's 36-year anniversary, with the who's who of Indian sports, movies and politics remembering the day:
25.06.1983 - #India #Winners of 1983 Wolrd Cup ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/FBFblVX3ba— Sathish.E (@SathishanndgvE) June 25, 2019
The scenes at Lord's after India's 1983 World Cup final triumph. #CWC83 pic.twitter.com/EYqNsBT8gW— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 25, 2019
25 June 1983....jai hind. pic.twitter.com/xI4gnxGYzv— jibesh Ghosh (@ghosh_jibesh) June 25, 2019
#ThisDayThatYear - In 1983, India won the Cricket World Cup at Lord's, London#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UEeRDlNEyI— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) June 25, 2019
This moment, this day in 1983 changed not just the future of Indian cricket, but the sport itself pic.twitter.com/TpcfYlyXsv— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 25, 2019
#OnThisDay in 1983, #TeamIndia won the @cricketworldcup for the first time under the leadership of @therealkapildev ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 25, 2019
Can you name all eleven players from that final?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/0tXVl7mFlv
25th June 1983— Vipul Aggarwal IPS (@ipsvipul_) June 25, 2019
India’s first World Cup victory
Celebrating 36th anniversary today #Abhinandan Abhinandan Abhinandan
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/UYGrQsGGC1
25th June 1983 did more for India's sporting destiny than any single event in our history. I remember the frustration when Doordarshan lost the signal for a while only to discover that Viv Richards had been dismissed by a superb Kapil catch. That 1983 win was special. pic.twitter.com/dVpVYksXLv— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 25, 2019
25th June, a very significant day in Indian cricket history - India's first ever Test match in 1932 and also the day we won our first ever World Cup title in 1983, and the face of Indian cricket changed with this victory. pic.twitter.com/69QNlweh4E— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2019
On this day ie 25 June in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ .. we @abpnewstv were lucky to recreate the same magic once again and that too with the one n only @therealkapildev - the legend. #ViratCup pic.twitter.com/455AMjL8Yt— Sumit Awasthi (@awasthis) June 24, 2019
June 25, 1983— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) June 24, 2019
This day, 36 years ago...#KapilsDevils pic.twitter.com/XvVXmX24Nc
Sachin Tendulkar - 'I was 10 years old when India 1st Time lifts the World Cup in 1983. That's When My Journey Began i too Wanted to Hold The World Cup in My Hands'#OnThisDay in 1983 India won World Cup at LordsðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Sachin TendulkarðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³FC (@CrickeTendulkar) June 25, 2019
cc- @sachin_rt @sachinTheFilm pic.twitter.com/8Ulet9hVQi
With inputs from ANI
