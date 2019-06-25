Search

This day, that year: Kapil Dev's devils lifted India's first WC in 1983

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 14:14 IST | mid-day online desk

India were the regular participant of the World Cup from its beginning to the current edition. The first edition was played in the year 1975 and repeats itself in four years.

This day, that year: Kapil Dev's devils lifted India's first WC in 1983
Kapil Dev with WC Trophy (Pic/ Twitter)

On This day, 36 years back, Kapil Dev marked one of the greatest days in India's history. India lift it's first World Cup at Lord's beating favourites West Indies by 43 runs and etching their name in sporting folklore.

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup trophy on Twitter and wrote, "On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime."

The World Cup winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI include Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu.

West Indies won the first two World Cup title (1975,1979) and were the runner-up of 1983.

Now, a movie on the famous triumph is being made with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev.

Twitter was abuzz on the 1983 World Cup title's 36-year anniversary, with the who's who of Indian sports, movies and politics remembering the day: 

With inputs from ANI

