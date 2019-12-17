This December, Buy These Plain Pink T-shirts From Amazon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Recently, Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale, who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019 stunned in a simple plain pink t-shirt. The 20-year-old model from Mumbai shared a picture of herself on the Gram where she is seen flaunting her favourite colour.

So, whether it's a casual date, a movie night with friends or just a long drive, even you can getVaishnavi Andhale's similar look at affordable prices from the Amazon store. Grab the golden opportunity and rock the cool, casual lool look just like Vaishnavi Andhale.

MIDAAS Cotton Printed Women's Tshirts

This plain t-shirt in hues of pink comes with a regular fit and is made of cotton material. The plain top is the perfect outfit to pair with a beautiful skirt, denim or even shorts. One can wear this top for a casual outing, date and even for a girl's night out. The plain t-shirt comes with a cool print of music headphones on it, thereby making you look cool yet comfortable. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 177. Shop here

DIAZ Girls Top Women Tops Western

This amazing plain t-shirt in hues of pink will make you look glamorous and distinct. The t-shirt comes with a regular fit and is made up of cotton material. The sober summer shade suits every kind of complexion and even suits every purpose like leisure party and outings. The t-shirt can be easily paired with your jeans, skinny legging, shorts, etc. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 269. Shop here

Vividartsy Women Solid Round Neck T-Shirt

This solid round neck t-shirt in hues of baby pink is made up of 100 percent cotton material and comes with a regular fit. The round neck t-shirt fits perfect and is very comfortable. It has the perfect length and the fabric is very soft and thick. One can pair it with a pair of skinny jeans and a denim jacket to ace the chic urban look. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 280 to 300. Shop here

Sarcasm Printed Tshirts

This sarcastic t-shirt in hues of pink from STATUS MANTRA will up your sarcasm level and make your yoga workout sessions more lively. This amazing printed t-shirt is made of cotton material and comes with half sleeves. These long-lasting printed tees can be worn for a party, casual date or any occasion. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 315 to 525. Shop here

