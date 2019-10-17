This Diwali, invest in heavy jewellery only from Amazon

Diwali is just around the corner and it is a festival when we get dressed in our best attires, spend time with our families and pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. We wear heavy jewellery with our traditional attires and thats just what Amazon has sorted for us. Invest in heavy jewellery which is available at great discounts only on Amazon.

Manath Bridal Gold Plated Kundan Neckless Set for Women and Girls

It is a gold plated Kundan Necklace Set for both women and girls. It has two earrings and a maangtika. The necklace is a choker style and gives a very traditional look. Shop here.

Zeneme American Diamond Gold Plated Necklace Set with Earring Jewellery for Women & Girls

This lovely American Diamond Necklace set from the house of Zeneme has been exclusively designed for you. This Beautiful AD Necklace set is studded with real look-alike American Diamonds, along-with Semi-Precious Ruby / Emerald / Sapphire Stones and Kundan. Shop here.

Sukkhi Jewellery Set for Women

It is gold set with one pair of earrings, maangtika and a necklace. When combined together, it gives a very heavy look. It is advisable to store jewellery in a zip lock pouch (air tight pouch), keep away from water perfume and other chemicals and clean it with a dry and soft cloth. Shop here.

Apara Bridal Gold Plated Pearl LCT Stones Necklace Jewellery Set For Women (Golden)

Women Love Jewelry as it not only enhances their beauty but also gives them social confidence. This Piece of Jewelry will enhance your beauty and compliment your dress. It is a gold plated necklace Jewellery set with LCT Stones. Shop here.

